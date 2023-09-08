Are you ready for more Luke Kuechly?

CHARLOTTE — Get ready for more Luke Kuechly.
The legendary Panthers linebacker will be even busier this fall, calling 13 games for the Panthers Radio Network.
That's up from the seven games he called as a radio rookie last fall, adding to the broadcast resume for the noted star of stage and screen.
Play-by-play man Anish Shroff will have a rotating cast of color commentators with him this year, with two in the booth for each game, including Kuechly, former quarterback Jake Delhomme, and long-time announcer Jim Szoke.
This week in Atlanta, it will be Delhomme and Szoke, while Delhomme and Kuechly will team up for the Week 2 Monday Night Football broadcast against the Saints.
Kuechly will be joined by former Panthers tackle Jordan Gross for the Seahawks game on Sept. 24, which will be Gross' lone appearance this year (as he steps back from his radio duties to concentrate on coaching his high school football team, the Fruitland [Idaho] Grizzlies, after coaching them to a playoff berth last year).
Delhomme and Kuechly will work together eight times this season. For more information on the broadcast and the list of local affiliates in your area, click here.
The full schedule breakdown and assignments of color announcers is as follows:
|Date
|Game
|Announcers
|Sept. 10
|at Atlanta
|Delhomme, Szoke
|Sept. 18
|NEW ORLEANS
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Sept. 24
|at Seattle
|Kuechly, Gross
|Oct. 1
|MINNESOTA
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Oct. 8
|at Detroit
|Kuechly, Szoke
|Oct. 15
|at Miami
|Delhomme, Szoke
|Oct. 29
|HOUSTON
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Nov. 5
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Nov. 9
|at Chicago
|Kuechly, Szoke
|Nov. 19
|DALLAS
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Nov. 26
|at Tennessee
|Kuechly, Szoke
|Dec. 3
|at Tampa Bay
|Delhomme, Szoke
|Dec. 10
|at New Orleans
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Dec. 16/17
|ATLANTA
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Dec. 24
|GREEN BAY
|Kuechly, Szoke
|Dec. 31
|at Jacksonville
|Delhomme, Kuechly
|Jan. 6/7
|TAMPA BAY
|Delhomme, Szoke
View photos from the various stops in German cities like Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf as Panthers legend Luke Kuechly and other representatives hosted clinics and events for Panthers fans in Germany.