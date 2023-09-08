Are you ready for more Luke Kuechly?

Play-by-play man Anish Shroff will have a rotating cast of color commentators with him this year, with two in the booth for each game, including Kuechly, former quarterback Jake Delhomme﻿, and long-time announcer Jim Szoke.

This week in Atlanta, it will be Delhomme and Szoke, while Delhomme and Kuechly will team up for the Week 2 Monday Night Football broadcast against the Saints.