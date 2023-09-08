Are you ready for more Luke Kuechly?

Sep 08, 2023 at 08:22 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Luke Kuechly, Jake Delhomme
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Get ready for more ﻿Luke Kuechly﻿.

The legendary Panthers linebacker will be even busier this fall, calling 13 games for the Panthers Radio Network.

That's up from the seven games he called as a radio rookie last fall, adding to the broadcast resume for the noted star of stage and screen.

Play-by-play man Anish Shroff will have a rotating cast of color commentators with him this year, with two in the booth for each game, including Kuechly, former quarterback Jake Delhomme﻿, and long-time announcer Jim Szoke.

This week in Atlanta, it will be Delhomme and Szoke, while Delhomme and Kuechly will team up for the Week 2 Monday Night Football broadcast against the Saints.

Kuechly will be joined by former Panthers tackle Jordan Gross for the Seahawks game on Sept. 24, which will be Gross' lone appearance this year (as he steps back from his radio duties to concentrate on coaching his high school football team, the Fruitland [Idaho] Grizzlies, after coaching them to a playoff berth last year).

Delhomme and Kuechly will work together eight times this season. For more information on the broadcast and the list of local affiliates in your area, click here.

The full schedule breakdown and assignments of color announcers is as follows:

Table inside Article
Date Game Announcers
Sept. 10 at Atlanta Delhomme, Szoke
Sept. 18 NEW ORLEANS Delhomme, Kuechly
Sept. 24 at Seattle Kuechly, Gross
Oct. 1 MINNESOTA Delhomme, Kuechly
Oct. 8 at Detroit Kuechly, Szoke
Oct. 15 at Miami Delhomme, Szoke
Oct. 29 HOUSTON Delhomme, Kuechly
Nov. 5 INDIANAPOLIS Delhomme, Kuechly
Nov. 9 at Chicago Kuechly, Szoke
Nov. 19 DALLAS Delhomme, Kuechly
Nov. 26 at Tennessee Kuechly, Szoke
Dec. 3 at Tampa Bay Delhomme, Szoke
Dec. 10 at New Orleans Delhomme, Kuechly
Dec. 16/17 ATLANTA Delhomme, Kuechly
Dec. 24 GREEN BAY Kuechly, Szoke
Dec. 31 at Jacksonville Delhomme, Kuechly
Jan. 6/7 TAMPA BAY Delhomme, Szoke

Photos: Panthers Keep Pounding Tour in Germany

View photos from the various stops in German cities like Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf as Panthers legend Luke Kuechly and other representatives hosted clinics and events for Panthers fans in Germany.

23.2.12 Frankfurt-9724 Large
1 / 22
23.2.14 Munich - Landmark-Clinic-0557 Large
2 / 22
003-Munich Large
3 / 22
004-Berlin Large
4 / 22
002-Berlin Large
5 / 22
001-Frankfurt Large
6 / 22
005-Berlin Large
7 / 22
2023-02-15-1403 Large
8 / 22
23.2.14 Munich - Landmark-Clinic-0476 (1) Large
9 / 22
009-Duss Large
10 / 22
008-Munich Large
11 / 22
006-Munich Large
12 / 22
007-Duss Large
13 / 22
2023-02-17-1826 Large
14 / 22
23.2.14 Munich - Landmark-Clinic-0453 Large
15 / 22
23.2.12 Frankfurt-9663 Large
16 / 22
2023-02-15-1030 Large
17 / 22
23.2.14 Munich - Landmark-Clinic-0654 Large
18 / 22
2023-02-15-1206 Large
19 / 22
2023-02-15-1462 Large
20 / 22
2023-02-17-1899 Large
21 / 22
2023-02-15-1109 Large
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

The linebacker was brought up from the practice squad, giving them 52 players on the 53-man roster.
news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

There was good news for some Panthers receivers following Friday's practice. 
news

Getting used to a new look

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is asking some new things of his secondary, but they think it plays to the strengths of the players they have on hand.
news

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: All eyes on receivers

The Panthers were without both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark on Thursday, but Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to work.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown previews Miles Sanders' Panthers debut

Carolina's offensive coordinator discusses what he's seen from the new running back, plus more from Thursday's press conferences with coordinators. 
news

Vonn Bell, the "professional," is a product of his upbringing

Bell carries lessons from his mother, his late father, and his late brother into a leadership role with the Panthers. 
news

RXO named official supply chain and logistics partner of the Carolina Panthers 

news

Bryce Young keeping his focus on first game, not the first of many

The track record for rookie quarterbacks includes a lot of hard lessons to learn, even for the No. 1 overall picks and the best of all time.
news

Notebook: Brian Burns "hasn't made himself a distraction," Frank Reich says

The Panthers' outside linebacker continued to attend meetings and practiced Wednesday, and Frank Reich says he has remained a "complete pro." 
news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Thielen was a new addition to the injury list, and fellow wide receiver DJ Chark was also held out Wednesday.
news

Panthers announce 2023 captains

The team selected six captains for the season, including rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and veterans Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns, and Taylor Moton.
Advertising