Arron Mosby signed to active roster

Sep 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Arron Mosby
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled one of their open 53-man roster spots Wednesday by promoting practice squad linebacker Arron Mosby to the active roster.

Mosby, an undrafted rookie linebacker from Fresno State, impressed coaches during training camp with his versatility. He can play as a stand-up linebacker and a rush end. He's also a special teams contributor, and played 16 snaps on special teams against the Giants last week.

He was called up from the practice squad as a standard elevation each of the last two weeks, but he didn't play against the Browns.

The Panthers had a couple of open spots after placing return man Andre Roberts and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy on injured reserve.

The Panthers filled his spot on the practice squad by bringing back defensive tackle Frank Herron, who has been with the team the last two offseasons.

