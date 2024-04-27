As the NFL asks what is the value of a RB, the Panthers answer by drafting Jonathon Brooks

The violent nature of the job, as Canales mentioned, is a large reason the running back position is so tough to place value on. Almost more than any other position, running backs are bounced around like a pinball machine, taking hit after hit. And unlike those in the trenches, who are also ramming into large objects of mass minute after minute, running backs are much smaller body types. Each carry is another loud tick of the clock towards the end of a back's career.

Most backs with illustrious college careers have put up a lot of quality tape, adversely meaning they enter the NFL already like a car driven off the lot and devalued. But Brooks comes to Charlotte having only carried the ball 238 times across three years of college. He spent two years behind Robinson at Texas, but that time in the former No. 8 overall's shadow, could be what gives Brooks more NFL miles on the tires.

"You do all the analytics, and you study all the history of running backs and the amount of carries and all that. And this is a really amazing opportunity for us" Canales said. "Best back in the class to have this type of year, this type of production, you know, and to see his future, to see where he can become, it's really exciting."

Three running backs were taken in the third round, meaning four are off the board total. But Brooks was the only one in the position drafted during the second round. For Canales, knowing what he needs for his playbook, the chance to have Brooks was too good to pass-up.

"Our system calls for a back that can be used, of course, just in a traditional way, hand it to him. Then, how can we get this player in space? Being able to get him in perimeter screens check downs. We got a really cool empty package where we use the backs, flex them out to get matchups, things like that," Canales said.