Ask The Old Guy: Another new start

Well, after the game, I was going to make some comments about past front-office moves more so than critique Bryce Young. I think he will be a fine QB at some point. It's just that I personally have always thought that an OK QB behind a really good offensive line and decent targets is more likely to have success than a great and talented QB behind a porous OL and any group of receivers. Way back, I was hoping we'd hang on to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, as well as Christian McCaffery and DJ Moore, and bolster the OL behind some Big Mollies. I can accept that Bryce may be way better than Darnold or Walker, or even Stroud et. al. But if we still had those guys and PJ Walker behind a vastly improved OL, I don't think we'd be sitting where we are now. Even letting Hasson Reddick go on defense has stuck in my craw for a couple of years. I believe I would've held on to McCaffery, Darnold, Walker, and Moore and traded down, not up, to get some much-needed help up front. I think we put the cart in front of the horse. But that's all history.I hope we can learn from history and move forward. I do like that since the trigger was pulled and Chris Tabor is in for now, he calmly made moves that he felt were necessary, and it will have his stamp on it. Been there, done that myself a time or two. Being a special teams coach, he always has to deal with a revolving door roster due to injuries on offense and defense, so he won't panic. He will just deal with it. I'll say one thing about our defense: the system must work pretty well because the players are almost pulled out of a hat before every game. I'm still holding out hope for 4-2 in the NFC South. Everyone is below .500. In fact, 17 of the 32 teams in the league are at .500 or below. More than half!!! Yes, we are at the bottom, but we aren't that far from being several teams away from the bottom. — Tony, Chiang Rai, Thailand