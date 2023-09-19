Ask The Old Guy: Calm, rational reactions, or something

------------------------------------------------------

First-time writer. I've been a Panthers fan since day one. Flew out a few years ago to watch a game and was rather surprised how many Charlotte natives didn't know Wyoming was a state in the U.S. Anyway, on to my question. I know we got a lot of new faces, and it takes time to get things clicking, I also know I only see what's shown in the broadcast. It just seems to me like the offense is OK with their play. I don't see any frustration with small mistakes, dropped balls, miscommunication, blown routes, or anything. I just see them kinda go, oh, well we made a mistake, we'll fix it, with no emotion behind it. It's like they're resigned to this kind of play after two games. I see the potential, but no emotion, and that makes it seem like there's no will to reach for that potential. Maybe I'm not seeing it. You would know better. Are they getting frustrated with their play? Are they holding each other accountable and pushing each other to play better? — James, Sheridan, WY

Not only do I recognize Wyoming as a state, it's perhaps one of the best ones. Except this week, when Appalachian State plays the Hated Cowboys in football.

This is a pretty curated-by-others view of what's going on if you're only basing it on TV coverage. The Monday Night Football broadcast didn't show Young in a coach's office on Tuesday, putting in extra time trying to fix this thing. It didn't show the hours upon hours spent on and off the practice field.

You can really get into trouble trying to read body language. There was a whole cottage industry based on it when Cam Newton was the quarterback here. Also, ask Derek Anderson and Kent Somers how hard it is to have a civil conversation about it.

I can tell you, based on talking to players in and out of the locker room, that they are not OK with this. The crowd of players who were in there on the one day off Tuesday suggests as much.

But for acknowledging his limited window into all this, and because James is a good sport who hails from the fine state of Wyoming, I'm making him this week's Friend Of The Mailbag and will send him the appropriate honorarium soon.