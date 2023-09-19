Snap Counts: Week 2 vs. New Orleans

Sep 19, 2023 at 08:43 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (3)

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 2 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Chandler Zavala 60 (100%) 3 (11%)
Ikem Ekwonu 60 (100%) 3 (11%)
Taylor Moton 60 (100%) 3 (11%)
Bradley Bozeman 60 (100%)
Bryce Young 59 (98%)
Jonathan Mingo 59 (98%)
Adam Thielen 52 (87%)
DJ Chark 37 (62%)
Miles Sanders 37 (62%)
Cade Mays 34 (57%) 3 (11%)
Hayden Hurst 33 (55%) 1 (4%)
Calvin Throckmorton 26 (43%) 3 (11%)
Chuba Hubbard 22 (37%) 11 (41%)
Terrace Marshall 22 (37%)
Ian Thomas 19 (32%) 8 (30%)
Laviska Shenault 10 (17%) 14 (52%)
Tommy Tremble 8 (13%) 22 (81%)
Giovanni Ricci 1 (2%) 18 (67%)
Andy Dalton 1 (2%)
  • The Panthers appear to have settled into something resembling a wide receiver rotation. ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ played all but one snap (59 total or their 60), and ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ played most (52). ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿, still on perhaps a bit of a pitch count after a hamstring strain cost him Week 1, played 37, and ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ just 22. Once everyone is fully healthy, the first three will likely be the go-to choices.
  • It was hard to get a true read on the run game since that part never got established, but the ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (37)- Chuba Hubbard﻿ (22) split was roughly the same the week before against the Falcons. But a lot of Hubbard's snaps were in pass protection, as he got just two rushing attempts to Sanders' 14.
  • That one snap for backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ was telling, as he came in for ﻿Bryce Young﻿ for a short-yardage rep (it would have been two if not for a penalty). They need to find a reliable answer for those situations since taking your starting quarterback off the field is never ideal.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
CJ Henderson 77 (100%) 5 (19%)
Frankie Luvu 77 (100%) 1 (4%)
Vonn Bell 77 (100%)
Derrick Brown 72 (94%) 5 (19%)
Xavier Woods 70 (91%) 5 (19%)
Donte Jackson 66 (86%)
Brian Burns 61 (79%) 4 (15%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 60 (78%) 14 (52%)
DeShawn Williams 47 (61%) 1 (4%)
Justin Houston 46 (60%)
Shy Tuttle 44 (57%) 5 (19%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 42 (55%) 9 (33%)
Troy Hill 36 (47%) 5 (19%)
Jeremy Chinn 27 (35%) 7 (26%)
Nick Thurman 25 (32%) 4 (15%)
Shaq Thompson 17 (22%)
Amare Barno 2 (3%) 19 (70%)
LaBryan Ray 1 (1%)
  • God bless ﻿Derrick Brown﻿; he's going to play a lot of snaps this year. That's one thing when they're facing a low number like 52 snaps against Atlanta (when he played 50 of them), but when the team plays 77 snaps, and he has 72 of them, it's less than great. Brown's going to have a heavy workload this year as their top interior linemen.
  • With the injury to ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, the defense changed. The biggest difference was from nickel ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿, who played 38 snaps (73 percent) last week against Atlanta but just 27 (35 percent) against the Saints. Many of Chinn's sub-package plays were alongside Thompson as a quasi-linebacker.
  • The Panthers got more work out of spare pass-rusher ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ this week, with 42 quality snaps after he got just four last week. Gross-Matos was part of a solid pressure package against the Saints and should get more work with improved results.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 24 (89%)
Chandler Wooten 23 (85%)
Claudin Cherelus 18 (67%)
Jammie Robinson 13 (48%)
Johnny Hekker 9 (33%)
JJ Jansen 8 (30%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 8 (30%)
D'Shawn Jamison 8 (30%)
Eddy Piñeiro 7 (26%)
Justin McCray 3 (11%)
Ricky Lee 3 (11%)
  • One trickle-down effect of the Thompson injury (of many) will be that ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ doesn't get to be as big a factor on special teams. He played 73 percent of the special teams snaps in Atlanta but just 52 percent against the Saints since they need him more on defense now. That's why special teams coaches have to know how to change tires on moving cars. Their cast of characters is always changing.
  • The Panthers activated linebacker ﻿Claudin Cherelus﻿ for the first time this week (18 snaps), and he and fellow linebacker ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ (23) were fourth and second on the team in special teams snaps.

Panthers vs. Saints | Game Action Gallery | September 18, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

230918 Saints In-Game Edits-273
1 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-264
2 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-245
3 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-209
4 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-191
5 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-195
6 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-193
7 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-192
8 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-196
9 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-197
10 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-203
11 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-201
12 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-199
13 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-204
14 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-198
15 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-200
16 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-229
17 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-202
18 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-205
19 / 87
Shaq Thompson
20 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-222
21 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-219
22 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-221
23 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-215
24 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-214
25 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-217
26 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-228
27 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-218
28 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-227
29 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-238
30 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-237
31 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-233
32 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-239
33 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-235
34 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-230
35 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-226
36 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-223
37 / 87
Andy Dalton, JJ Jansen
38 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-225
39 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-244
40 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-248
41 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-251
42 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-241
43 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-247
44 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-265
45 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-266
46 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-268
47 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-255
48 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-267
49 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-263
50 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-257
51 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-261
52 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-260
53 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-258
54 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-269
55 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-279
56 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-278
57 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-276
58 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-268
59 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-271
60 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-270
61 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-275
62 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-282
63 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-288
64 / 87
Frankie Luvu, Kamu Grugier-Hill
65 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-290
66 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-285
67 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-289
68 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-295
69 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-303
70 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-315
71 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-319
72 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-305
73 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-317
74 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-301
75 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-307
76 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-306
77 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-304
78 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-297
79 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-300
80 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-314
81 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-302
82 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-291
83 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-299
84 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-292
85 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-296
86 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-298
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers are heading west in Week 3 to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what to know about them.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Calm, rational reactions, or something

An 0-2 start has a number of people ready to react in a big way, rather than waiting to see how things develop.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 3 at Seattle

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 3 against the Seahawks.
news

Tuesday Brew: Making a plan, with Shaq Thompson out for the year 

Frank Reich discussed what he saw from the Panthers' linebackers after Shaq Thompson's injury and gave his thoughts on the offense after Monday's loss. 
news

Panthers place Shaq Thompson on IR

The veteran linebacker suffered a broken ankle in Monday's loss to the Saints, and has already had surgery. Plus, a practice squad move.
news

Long list of Panthers on Hall of Fame nominee list

The list of 173 initial nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November, with Julius Peppers in his first year of eligibility.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich defends offensive decision-making

After a second straight sluggish day for the offense, Reich said he's not giving up play-calling duties. Plus notes on lineup changes, and more from Monday night.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at home to New Orleans

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' home opener against the Saints.
news

Bryce Young "intentional" about learning from early mistakes

The Panthers' rookie quarterback said he hones in on everything he can do to lift the offense up after losses. 
news

Linebacker Shaq Thompson to miss "extended time"

The first-quarter ankle injury to the team captain comes a week after cornerback Jaycee Horn went on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs Saints

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's home opener against the Saints.
Advertising