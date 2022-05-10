Ask The Old Guy: Cleaning up after the draft party

----------------------------------------------------------

As someone who has seen a fair few draft classes come and go over the years - I'm interested in your initial thoughts or 'hot take' on how this year's class stacks up compared to the best you've seen? Do you have good vibes? — Michael, Brisbane, Australia

I'm perfectly willing to grade drafts, from three or four years ago. Grading a draft now is largely a combination of "Did Team A fill an easily identifiable need?" and "Have I ever heard of the person they filled it with?"

Ekwonu and Corral filled in the lines on the depth chart the Panthers needed to fill. They appear to be good at football. Starting this weekend at rookie minicamp, we'll find out if they can play (though we really won't know for months, if not years).

The 2019 class tried hard, but gets a D, and that may be kind. Brian Burns and Dennis Daley are the only ones left on the roster at all, and that's a problem entering their fourth year.

On the other hand, the 2018 class was a model student, at least a B-plus and maybe an A-minus.

With DJ Moore's extension and Jackson's new contract, along with fourth-rounders Ian Thomas and Marquis Haynes Sr. coming back, that's four solid contributors from a class. That's a huge win. Considering fifth-rounder Jermaine Carter has found work in Kansas City, and that class looks better now than it did then in May 2018.