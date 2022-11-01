Ask The Old Guy: Making sense of another trip to Atlanta

Do you know of any support groups for mothers of hockey goalies, soccer keepers, and place kickers? Maybe a private Facebook group? We need a safe space to celebrate and commiserate. Seems like when kickers are making all their attempts, we need to share our superstitions, grouse about no one paying attention when our kids are doing well, to express our righteous indignation when they are blamed for losing a game (as if one player can lose a game in what you call "the ultimate team sport?"), feel superior about our good judgment in encouraging our offspring to choose a position with a low concussion rate, admit to our pre-game rituals (and sheepishly share the ones that work)? A forum for others who know our joys and our pain? Or maybe an emotional boot camp would be better? Does the NFL have one of those for moms? — Kate, Charlotte

Kate sounds like a good mom. Every kicker, hell every kid, should have a mom like her.

I think I'd rather go to an emotional boot camp than sign up for Facebook (unless the bad guys ruin Twitter, and I need a different outlet to make jokes), and I can't imagine anything I'd be worse at than an emotional boot camp.

It can be a nightmare sometimes watching your kids when they're in that spot. When mine were younger, they were keepers and catchers, maybe because they got the extra cool gear. But they handled the pressure so much better than I did while watching them. It almost drove me back to smoking, which I definitely don't recommend, but if your group wanted to sit outside on a porch somewhere, I also probably wouldn't object to a little second-hand now that I think about it. Watching your kid face a penalty, or someone stealing second is nerve-wracking stuff.

On a related note, everybody should lay off Eddy Piñeiro for a minute. Did he have a bad day at the office Sunday? He did. As Kate The Wise notes, it's hard to be perfect when everyone is watching everything you do for a living. And Eddy has been doing it better than most this year.

It's also worth having a little perspective on when they miss.

When Pineiro kicked for special teams coach Chris Tabor in Chicago in 2019, he hit a walk-off game-winner in Denver. The next week, he missed a field goal against Washington and came back and was money (three field goals and an extra point) in a 16-6 win over the Vikings the following week. He went through a slump later that year but bounced back and hit 27 straight field goals, a streak which continued until the 49ers game this year for Tabor and the Panthers.