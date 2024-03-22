Ask The Old Guy: March Madness

------------------------------------------------------

Good evening, sir! I just wanted to say how happy I am that the front office is investing so much in offensive interior linemen here in the offseason. I, for one, am a big Bryce Young fan, and I'm happy to see us putting some BIG guys up front to protect him. When watching the game, I pay particular attention to the three guys in the middle, probably because I was a center back in the day, and I love watching the technical aspects of how they do their jobs. Anyway, I've seen a lot about the starting three, but what about their backups? How deep are we at center and guard?

And here's just a random question for you. How many times a week do you find yourself using the phrase "I get it" or "I understand" when answering our questions? I think it's been more this offseason so far than any other year. Thanks for always giving us the good scoop, the truth as you see it, whether it's what we want to hear or not. Oh, and thanks for the Luke Combs and Tracey Chapman video last week. I missed it on TV, so I was grateful you included it. Two great artists even better together. — Jeff, Concord, NC

Love this Mailbag because it provides a pulse on what fans are talking about and feeling. And with so many thinking about the importance of offensive line play lately, it means your eyes are on the ball.

Again, having a second unit of Christensen, Zavala, and Mays or Jensen or a draft pick inside with the second group is a better alternative to what was going on last October and beyond, when dudes were being signed off the streets or practice squads and becoming starters of various degrees of capability, or rookies were being thrown into positions that were not advantageous to their long-term development. Mays is the easiest option at backup center because he's done it, but there are a few guys here who could potentially do it.

To Jeff's second point, it does feel like being a therapist around here sometimes. Comes with the gig. Things haven't been great. People are tired of seeing not great football.

But the response to that can't be to overcorrect and steer into the other ditch. The response needs to be to get to the middle of the road and prove you can stay there for a second. And the moves they've made so far fit that description. No fanbase is going to have a parade for signing a big ol' guard or two in March, but in October and November, they should be glad to have them.