Ask The Old Guy: What kind of week has it been

Hi Darin! I'm a big Luke Combs fan, and - like him - I just want to scream, "What the heck are we doing???" Burns, Luvu, Bozeman, and the list seems to go on and on. I fully expected that there was going to be attrition, BUT geez, gutting our defense and getting so little in return? I guess, realistically, this kind of stuff has to happen. After all, we're not talking about a playoff-caliber team here. But man, some of these moves don't seem to make a lot of sense. OK, thanks for letting me vent - I feel a little better now. I think I'll fry up some liver mush and make myself a sandwich. Can I fix one for you, too? — Jeff, Concord, NC

Venting is fine, healthy even. And I get it. Brian Burns is one of those rare combinations of young and productive at a premium position. And Frankie Luvu was the kind of high-energy player who flies around (often at his own peril), has an awesome nickname, and also happens to be a wonderful human being. Everybody loved Frankie and he made a ton of plays. And Bradley Bozeman was part of a group that helped define the end of the 2022 season, probably the last time it was reasonable to feel good about the product on the field. Plus, he was one of the most active players in the community I've ever met. He wasn't here long, but he put down roots fast and deep.

But again, the results haven't been there, and the broader frustration is what has taken hold. That's why I get Luke Combs venting; lots of people are. They want to see wins.

But it was also telling when Combs showed up on the Pat McAfee show to be baited into expounding on his viral tweet, that by the end of the conversation he also said he would "go down with the ship." This cat met Sam Mills at a Burger King when he was 5 years old, so he's emotionally invested in this product. It's easy these days to bail on something when it gets hard. But my guess is if the Panthers win in the next few years, Luke's going to be front and center for his home team.

Again, no one knows how long it will take to get there. The project is extensive, and as busy as they are, you can't fix everything in one offseason. There will be holes in this roster when they go to camp. But it's possible — if not likely — that this roster is more stable now than it was two months ago.