The man who prevailed, Diontae Johnson, arrives in Carolina

When Johnson arrived in Pittsburgh, a third-round selection by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft, Ben Roethlisberger was 16 years into an 18-year career. He had a particular way of doing things, regardless of whether it differed from how Johnson might have played when leading his high school squad or dominating at Toledo.

"Ben always liked to do things his way and I had to kind work around that," Johnson recalled. "So, learn how to play his game, what he liked and what he didn't."

Such a dynamic can be overwhelming for young receivers at times; while catching up to the speed of the game that suddenly moves faster than ever before, having to also re-learn how you do, well, everything. That rookie season, Johnson finished with 59 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns, which is respectable by most rookie standards but would end up being his lowest output in the NFL.

As he adapted to Roethlisberger and the league, his numbers grew. The 2021 season sent him to the Pro Bowl with 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 receptions, all career highs. Roethlisberger retired the following season, the Steelers moved on to Kenny Pickett, and Johnson took everything he learned under the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and passed it on to the rookie.