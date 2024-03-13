Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers held onto an important part of the secondary Wednesday, agreeing to terms with veteran corner Troy Hill on a one-year contract.
Hill joined the team last year and immediately slotted in as a reliable nickel defender.
The 32-year-old played in 16 games last year and had 47 tackles. He had one interception and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown against the Dolphins.
Hill walked in the door with a familiarity with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff based on their time together with the Rams.
That was beneficial in a season full of injuries which saw numerous young players coming in and out of the lineup. He also adds experience considering the reported trade of veteran starter Donte Jackson, which can't be made official until 4 p.m.
