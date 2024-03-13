Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers held onto an important part of the secondary Wednesday, agreeing to terms with veteran corner Troy Hill on a one-year contract.

Hill joined the team last year and immediately slotted in as a reliable nickel defender.

The 32-year-old played in 16 games last year and had 47 tackles. He had one interception and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown against the Dolphins.

Hill walked in the door with a familiarity with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff based on their time together with the Rams.