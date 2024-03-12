Reports: Panthers trade for Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers addressed their need for a playmaker on offense in a significant way.

According to multiple published reports, including from NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to trade for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson Tuesday.

The deal will reportedly be for cornerback Donte Jackson and a swap of late-round picks. The Panthers will send the Steelers a sixth-rounder (178th overall) and will get a seventh-rounder (240th) back.

Johnson has one year left on his existing contract.

He caught 51 passes for 717 yards last year for the Steelers, but that was well off his previous numbers.

He caught 86, 107, and 88 passes for the Steelers the previous three seasons.