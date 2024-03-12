 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Reports: Panthers trade for Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson

Mar 12, 2024 at 07:32 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Diontae Johnson action shot
Don Wright/AP Photo

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers addressed their need for a playmaker on offense in a significant way.

According to multiple published reports, including from NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to trade for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson Tuesday.

The deal will reportedly be for cornerback Donte Jackson and a swap of late-round picks. The Panthers will send the Steelers a sixth-rounder (178th overall) and will get a seventh-rounder (240th) back.

Johnson has one year left on his existing contract.

He caught 51 passes for 717 yards last year for the Steelers, but that was well off his previous numbers.

He caught 86, 107, and 88 passes for the Steelers the previous three seasons.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Johnson gives them another weapon for Bryce Young, after they spent Monday shoring up his protection by reportedly agreeing to deals with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly at the Lowe's NFL Experience

Check out photos from the Lowe's NFL Experience, where Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly interacted with fans, tossed some footballs and even made pancakes.

240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-092
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-015
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-102
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-040
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-084
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-074
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-017
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-046
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-035
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-079
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-097
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-011
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-039
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-077
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-075
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-066
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-037
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-089
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-096
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-086
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-085
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-083
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-060
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-069
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-093
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-024
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-020
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-053
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-063
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-021
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-018
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-002
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-103
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-095
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-019
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-032
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-072
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-056
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-088
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-005
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-070
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-003
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-080
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-042
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-007
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-025
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-071
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-041
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-087
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

He has ties to the current staff, and helps fill a void in the secondary created by the reported trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
news

Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

The veteran came in last year and stabilized the nickel role, and added experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The speedy receiver and returner will spend another year in Charlotte, after agreeing to terms to come back Tuesday night.
news

Report: Panthers to add Broncos LB Josey Jewell

The Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with Josey Jewell, a linebacker from the Denver Broncos, who has started 58 games the last six years. 
news

Reports: Panthers agree with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson has played for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero before, and adds another solid presence to the defensive line.
news

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

The veteran long snapper, who has played more games than anyone in Panthers franchise history, is back for another season.
news

Complete list of Panthers 2024 free agents

The Panthers have some key decisions to make in the coming months on their own free agents, including Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, among others.
Advertising