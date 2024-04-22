Post-free agency draft needs reset: Defense

Outside Linebackers

Analysis: One doesn't just replace Brian Burns, ... but Jadeveon Clowney is a pretty good successor. The former No. 1 overall pick is 31 and heading into his 11th season. This is typically when a club wouldn't expect game-changing play from a position that is so dependent on physicality and reaction time. But Clowney is coming off his best year in the past five seasons, with 47 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries. For most of Wonnum's career, he has oscillated between being a high quality reserve, or near full-time starter. As Morgan looks for more talent for the room (we'll get to that below), Wonnum will likely be expected to play a lot of quality snaps. Barno, Chaisson (a former first-round pick) and Johnson all have at least some starting experience as well.

Clowney is one piece but this is a unit that is needy for some twitch and speed. The Panthers defense produced the fewest amount of sacks of any team in the league last season, with 27. While sacks can come from anywhere, the OLB's lead the way, and the unit needed a makeover.