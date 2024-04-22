Post-free agency draft needs reset: Offense

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rate the need: High Analysis: Trading for Johnson was a much-needed piece of business, but it's not a long-term fix. He's the kind of get-open-and-catch-it guy this offense needed to work opposite Thielen after his 103-catch season in 2023 (one of the few offensive bright spots last year). But Johnson's entering the final year of his contract (the Panthers swapped rentals with the Steelers, sending a year's worth of Donte Jackson in exchange), and Thielen will turn 34 before the start of the season. Moore joins the team again after he was here in the 2021 offseason. But he made some plays for Canales and the Bucs last year, and has deep speed, which is never a bad thing.

Outlook: Yeah, they're probably drafting one, if not two, this weekend and likely in the early stages. This year's class is deep at the top, and, in general. Between six and eight receivers could go in the first round. That leaves a bit of a waiting game to see what's left when they pick first on Friday night, but this will definitely be a position they take a close look at. They brought more receivers in for 30 visits than any other position, so it's obviously a spot they plan to address. Whether it's guys who could be available in the second round, such as Xavier Legette, Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, or Ricky Pearsall, or someone from deeper in the group, such as Malachi Corley, Tez Walker, Brenden Rice, or many others, there's a lot to consider. And they will consider it. Even though the top of the current depth chart is smaller in stature, they can't get locked into types and force a pick on a bigger player if a smaller one is rated higher. They need productive players, plural, so short-term needs can't be the biggest factor.