Jersey numbers for new arrivals announced

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers moved quickly on the first day of free agency, throwing big numbers at free-agent guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

But that created at least a little number problem, since they both wore 68 at their previous stops (Hunt in Miami, Lewis in Seattle).

Since Hunt got here first, he thought about calling Cade Mays (who previously held 68), but ultimately chose to go back to the 50 he wore at Louisiana-Lafeyette.