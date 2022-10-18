Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2024

CHARLOTTE — Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers have a total of six picks.
They still have their own first through fourth-rounders, plus the Titans' fifth-rounder and the Cardinals' sixth-rounder.
It will take all season to find out the exact selections, as the July 6, 2022 deal for quarterback Baker Mayfield was for a conditional fifth-rounder. That choice could become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield hits certain playing time benchmarks (70 percent of their offensive snaps).
The sent their 2024 sixth-rounder (along with a 2023 seventh-rounder) to the Jaguars for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a deal on Aug. 29, 2022.
That same day, the Panthers acquired the Tennessee fifth in the deal for reserve offensive lineman Dennis Daley and their 2024 seventh-rounder. On October 17, they acquired the sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in a trade for Robbie Anderson (along with Arizona's seventh-round pick in 2025).
Here's a look at the Panthers' 2024 picks:
— Their own first-rounder
— Their own second-rounder
— Their own third-rounder
— Their own fourth-rounder
— Tennessee's fifth-rounder
— Arizona's sixth-rounder