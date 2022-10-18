Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2024

Oct 18, 2022 at 09:11 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League

CHARLOTTE — Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers have a total of six picks.

They still have their own first through fourth-rounders, plus the Titans' fifth-rounder and the Cardinals' sixth-rounder.

It will take all season to find out the exact selections, as the July 6, 2022 deal for quarterback Baker Mayfield was for a conditional fifth-rounder. That choice could become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield hits certain playing time benchmarks (70 percent of their offensive snaps).

The sent their 2024 sixth-rounder (along with a 2023 seventh-rounder) to the Jaguars for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a deal on Aug. 29, 2022.

That same day, the Panthers acquired the Tennessee fifth in the deal for reserve offensive lineman Dennis Daley and their 2024 seventh-rounder. On October 17, they acquired the sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in a trade for Robbie Anderson (along with Arizona's seventh-round pick in 2025).

Here's a look at the Panthers' 2024 picks:

— Their own first-rounder

— Their own second-rounder

— Their own third-rounder

— Their own fourth-rounder

— Tennessee's fifth-rounder

— Arizona's sixth-rounder

Advertising