Notebook: Coaching staff, front office drew key free agents here

Jackson's arrival in Charlotte was a chance to play again for general manager Dan Morgan. The Panthers GM served as the Buffalo Bills director of player personnel from 2018-2020, and had a huge hand in drafting Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. As such, Jackson credits a lot of his career to Morgan.

"I would like to thank him for a lot, you know, just for giving me a chance," Jackson said Wednesday. "He was a big advocate coming out for me when he was in Buffalo and, just getting me on the team and believing and trusting in me."

Jackson felt the same support during free agency, as Morgan and Jackson's agent talked about the possibility to reuniting the duo.

"He believed in me," Jackson shared. "I got to tip my hat off to him and give him a lot of thanks for that."

While Jackson didn't personally know Jaycee Horn before arriving at Bank of America Stadium for the offseason work, he was familiar with Horn's game. That familiarity has led Jackson to latch himself onto Horn the past couple of weeks, soaking up as much as he can.