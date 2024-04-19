Ask The Old Guy: We will, we will mock you

CHARLOTTE — Hey kids, mock on. Mock you like a hurricane. I want to mock and roll all night.

It feels like I'm the only person in the world not filling out a mock draft this time of year, which creates a slight sense of FOMO. But there's an even greater sense of liberation because it means I'm not wasting a bunch of time on the most pointless exercises of any year, particularly this year with the Carolina Panthers.

This just in; your mock draft is wrong.

Which is fine, because that's not an EXCLUSIVE. Everyone's mock draft is wrong, but the problem creeps in when you end up judging actual events because of the made-up opinions of others.

Whenever the Panthers take whoever they take next week, fans will make judgements based on the perceived value of those players next to the mock drafts they saw (or participated in). But what that actually means is, ... checks notes, ... nothing.

Because the Panthers pick 33rd, that means there are 32 independent variables they have no control over. Even if Dan Morgan wanted to be revealing (he doesn't), it's impossible to know what he wants to do because he doesn't have a reliable fact pattern to build off of.

And the mock drafts you see on the internet are not a reliable fact pattern. Even the most studied analysis can be thrown off by one irrational actor, and there are plenty of irrational actors in this business. And not all of these things are graded accurately, or by people who have the foggiest clue what they're talking about. We could participate in the kind of reckless speculation that seems fashionable, but it would only make me tired, and wouldn't make you any smarter.

So sure, have fun, get online and "study" for yourself. I wasted a little time by rolling through ESPN's draft simulator, and in 10 versions, found myself with seven different players at 33. And you could make a case for any of them. I also wasted a little time with PFF.com's mock draft machine and saw even more possibilities. Then, I wasted a little time on Pro Football Network's mock draft generator, which allowed me to trade back a lot. Once, I ended up with a first-rounder, three second-rounders, and two thirds in next year's draft by moving back multiple times and started picking at 65.

You know what that means? I wasted a little time.

I get it; this is an entertainment product, and imagining the possibilities is fun. Just remember that it gets real next week. Also, the weather is nice. Go outside. Ride a bike. Pet a dog. Talk to a person. Listen to some music. We can hole ourselves up in windowless rooms next week.