Derrick Brown on free agent additions and his first big splurge

"I think specifically speaking about the guys up front, we got, our room, we've added A'Shawn, still got LB, Thurman, Shy. So, I mean, I think we, we've had a pretty solid core in our room and same guys back really and adding A'Shawn. And I think as a whole D-line, we've got some talent on the edges. So, I'm excited to see how it all plays out."

Speaking of the edges, Clowney—a former No. 1 overall pick—is in his 11th season, and is hoping to replicate his 2023 season, which was one of his best in recent memory. With the Baltimore Ravens last year, Clowney posted 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"He's not coming here, you know, for just a homecoming," Brown said of his new teammate. "He wants to be able to come in here and, we turn this thing around.

"We definitely needed something…when Brian (Burns) got traded. I obviously, I'm not upstairs so I kind of just go with the flow. So, I mean, I knew that they were going to try to get somebody good in here and they were able to sign him. So, I'm excited."

The Burns trade, to Brown's point, left a hole that had to be filled. It also created one of the few big changes Brown had to face when walking back in the building this week, with his former teammate now a member of the New York Giants. While that may change their football relationship though, Brown offered assurance that it wouldn't change anything off the field.

"He'll be a lifelong brother for me. We just congratulated each other," Brown said of Burns. "Even when he was traded and signed his big deal, I was one of the first ones to call him and it was an exciting moment, just like (he) was excited for me."

Brown will continue to use offseason workouts now to establish the relationship he and Robinson, Clowney and the entire defense will need, when they take the field this fall. Having the same coaching staff will make the transition easier for everyone. And for Brown, there will be only one other major change this offseason. Now that his contract extension is signed, it's time to settle on his splurge purchase.