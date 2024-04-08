Derrick Brown: "I'm excited to just get back to work, to be honest"

Now, people will look up to Brown, and he's aware of that. He's got the benefit of knowing most of his meeting room and coaches (which is something he could never take for granted for his first four years when he had a different position coach every year), and they supplemented the line by bringing in veteran A'Shawn Robinson.

But the contract he just received also means the focus will be on him even more than in the past.

Brown said he never spent a lot of time worrying about the financial aspects and made it clear he wanted to stay here. He let his work do the talking for him, and he was rewarded.

"You know, it's an awesome feeling, I feel like the organization put the belief in me, and allow me just to be able to do what I do," he said. "Never put too much pressure on me, having high expectations for me always, but allowing me to just be who I am while doing what I do, right?