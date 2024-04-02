Ask The Old Guy: Dave Canales about to get busier

------------------------------------------------------

Hi Darin! I've seen a lot of skepticism about the Panthers' moves. While I completely understand based on previous results, what's the alternative of trying to get it right every time? Wave the white flag (trade all the players?), then have a lot of picks and suddenly hit on every one of those picks? Doesn't seem a better option. So, bringing more options to better protect Bryce Young from the interior OL, a great separator at WR, and bringing some good defensive players to replace those lost (the individual names might not seem better, but when you see the whole group together and remember they'll be in Ejiro Evero's scheme and coaching they might be a good, even really good group) seems a reasonable thing to do. Another point of contention was the coach's response about being competitive in the division this season. Again, based on recent results, that seems absurd. But if you keep the defense good, have a little better luck on the injury front (OL, Jaycee Horn, Shaq Thompson), and improve the offense ('get the football right') - here's the major question mark, although if the coaching staff has a sound plan to put a scheme that Bryce and the players can execute at a high level, why then can't they be on every game and fight for the division title?

Anyway, as that was kind of a rhetorical question, here's the real one: how much of this year's FA contracts are left for next season or beyond? Because last year's ones left a lot of damage on this year's cap. I know every team does this kind of thing on different levels, but as a team that might compete instead of certainly competing for titles, It doesn't look like sound business to push a lot of money for future years. Hope Morgan and Tilis are being reasonable, as were the signings. Thanks! — Fernando, Sao Paulo, Brazil

They've done a lot of stuff. Most of it seems normal and reasonable, and normal and reasonable are undervalued commodities in the NFL. When people ask about recent Panthers moves, I keep using the words "solid" and "stable." I'm not reading off a script or anything, but these things seem to make logical sense this offseason. That's a good start.

Also, a lot of people got carried away with a tweet's worth of words during a 36-minute press conference, but people are also carrying scars from last year; I get it. Say the word "compete," and people start twitching involuntarily.

Does a coach believe his team can compete? Yes. This is true regardless of who the coach, what the team, or what the sport is, because what are you going to say? But when Canales said it in Orlando, it was contingent on getting the football right, which is a thing they can talk about now, but can't do until they get on the field. The good news is, they still live in the NFC South. Competing is easier here.

The other good news, from a long-term planning perspective, is that they have the kind of flexibility you want. Morgan and Tilis absolutely did this on purpose.

They're carrying some of the dead money this year to get it out of the way, as some of the long-term deals of last season (Hayden Hurst, Vonn Bell) will be off the books in 2025.