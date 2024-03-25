Dan Morgan wants to build through draft, "dominate" at the line of scrimmage

He's going to have a chance to prove it soon, as Morgan mentioned positive discussions on a contract extension for defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl, and is in the option year of his rookie deal.

"I'm not going to put any timetable on it; we have had some good discussions with his agent," Morgan said. "But as of right now, we're working through that, and hopefully, it ends up working out at the end, which I think it will."

That would be welcome news, especially after the "tough decision" to trade 2019 first-rounder Brian Burns to the Giants earlier this offseason. Morgan said the balance of the cap room gained ($24 million) and picks acquired (the 39th overall pick and a pair of fifth-rounders) made it a difficult but necessary part of this offseason makeover.

"You know, those are always difficult conversations and, and decisions that you have to make from the seat that I'm in," he said. "We love Brian. The player he is, the person he is, but sometimes you've got to make tough decisions, and the salary cap along with draft capital that we got, we felt like it was, you know, time to pull the trigger and make a move.