Notebook: Mike Tomlin thinks Diontae Johnson will be an immediate fit for Panthers

— Panthers head coach Dave Canales is entering his first head coaching job, and those who have come from similar backgrounds know that there's little in the way of preparing for the transition from play-caller to being in charge of an entire team.

But Bengals coach Zac Taylor said one of the key factors is having coaches who speak your language from Day 1.

"You have to have people that you trust because it's a lot of work, a lot of things that you're doing for the first time," Taylor said. "And I know Dave's brought some guys from Tampa (and Seattle), so I assume that they put the emphasis there. He's got the right mindset just from watching him from afar, and he called plays last year, which is big. So he can just jump right into it. So I'm pulling for Dave."

Like Canales with Bryce Young, Taylor has a former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Joe Burrow. Taylor said that a young coach has to be mindful of the way they balance coaching the entire roster with the emphasis that gets placed on the coach-quarterback dynamic.