Damien Lewis brings his old soul and nasty protective streak to Carolina

Lewis lived the first nine years of his life on the Gulf Coast, in Biloxi, Mississippi. The small beach town sits right on the water, with nothing but Spanish Moss and prayers to protect it when storms roll in. When Hurricane Katrina pounded the Gulf Coast in 2005, the Lewis family, like thousands around the Gulf, found themselves in a flattened, flooded bog, their home washed away, and effectively their life as well.

"Just being in that action, seeing that water, we were stuck," Lewis shared. "Thank God we still here.

"That damaged a lot of people for life. A lot of people, still to this day, didn't recover from it. But thank God, He had a plan better than my mom because He moved us up and got us out there. And look where I am today."

After the water subsided, the family moved 200 miles north to Canton. Lewis' dad was incarcerated at the time, leaving the nine-year old feeling responsible for his three younger brothers.

"I can't do what kids my age were doing because I had to take care of my brother and had to grow up real early," Lewis recalled.

And in Canton, he found a village that not only helped with that responsibility but took the gentle giant under their wing as well.

"I felt the love in Canton. Been there ever since. That's home. Nothing better than that," Lewis said. "It's a joy to my family there. My pastor's there. Old friends, school friends.

It's where he goes home to refill that spirit and "keep the old man motivated."