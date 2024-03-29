Jadeveon Clowney is finally ready to make his Panthers debut

He's proven he can handle business on the field as well, posting a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. A three-time Pro Bowler, he's coming here to bring his unique abilities on the edge, as well as a sense of stability for this defense.

And being able to do it at home, especially now that he's prepared for it, makes it more special for Clowney.

A self-described homebody, he joked that he spends all his time "hanging with the kids," so the pressure of being a former No. 1 overall pick has receded.

But make no mistake, he draws a lot of attention, and his phone won't stop ringing. As he walked in Friday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti called, and he hasn't been the only one. Clowney's phone has been buzzing non-stop with well-wishes from friends, family members, and neighbors who saw him play at South Pointe High and the University of South Carolina.

"It's going crazy right now back in Rock Hill," he said with a grin. "All these Carolina fans down the road, and I grew up like 30 minutes from here, so it's going to be crazy.