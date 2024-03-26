Dave Canales sat next to Andy Reid, and wants to emulate his ability to adapt

The hope is by laying that foundation now, the corrections become more conversational, and the hard conversations will become easier.

Asked if there was anything in particular he's learned about Young as he's gotten to know him, Canales said he can tell there's a little more salt to Young than he might have expected from the outside.

"Everyone says he's such a nice kid, you know, he's such a nice guy and all this," Canales said. "And it's like, yeah, but there's an edge there, and you don't get to, you don't play at the level of football that he has played without having an edge, without having that confidence in yourself. To be able to be introspective, to learn the hard lessons, and to be able to communicate it, and see it with a hopeful mindset.

"I think that's one of the things that I've learned about him. He's like, I'm glad I went through this past year. I'm glad I had the challenges of this because this is very different than anything that I've experienced up to this point, you know, and to feel him and to hear his hopefulness for where we're headed, it's exactly what you would hope to hear from your quarterback and, and from a guy that, that sees the best for himself going forward."

There were plenty of hard lessons for Young to learn last year, when he won just two of his 16 starts and was sacked 62 times, tying a franchise record and absorbing the sixth-most sacks in league history.

But Canales has been impressed with the resilience he's seen already as they begin their journey together.