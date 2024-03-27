Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

He's been known as a big hitter since his days at South Carolina, and he adds to a defense that's without Brian Burns (traded) and Yetur Gross-Matos (signed with San Francisco in free agency). The Panthers had a league-low 27 sacks last year, and only 2.5 of them were from players still on the roster (Derrick Brown with 2.0 and Shy Tuttle with 0.5).

The Panthers have signed D.J. Wonnum and K'Lavon Chaisson already in a busy free agency period, but adding Clowney provides a proven pass-rusher which they needed, and gives them a pair of guys with recent production. It also keeps them from being locked into drafting a particular position at 33 and 39, since they have solid starters.