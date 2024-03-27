Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't have to look far from home for their next starter at outside linebacker.
The team agreed to terms with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday to bolster their pass rush.
The 31-year-old native of Rock Hill S.C. would become the second South Pointe High product to play here after his former Stallions teammate Stephon Gilmore was with the team in 2021.
Clowney turned in one of his best seasons last year with the Ravens, recording 9.5 sacks.
He spent his first five years with the Texans after he was chosen first in the 2014 draft, and has also played for Seattle, Tennessee, and Cleveland before spending last year with Baltimore.
He's been known as a big hitter since his days at South Carolina, and he adds to a defense that's without Brian Burns (traded) and Yetur Gross-Matos (signed with San Francisco in free agency). The Panthers had a league-low 27 sacks last year, and only 2.5 of them were from players still on the roster (Derrick Brown with 2.0 and Shy Tuttle with 0.5).
The Panthers have signed D.J. Wonnum and K'Lavon Chaisson already in a busy free agency period, but adding Clowney provides a proven pass-rusher which they needed, and gives them a pair of guys with recent production. It also keeps them from being locked into drafting a particular position at 33 and 39, since they have solid starters.
The Ejiro Evero defense works best when it has two legitimate rushers outside, and Wonnum (8.0 sacks last year) and Clowney (9.5) give them a solid pair, and allows the team some flexibility heading into the draft.
See the latest Panthers pass rusher through the different stops in his career.