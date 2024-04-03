A lifetime of chasing success brought Dane Jackson to the Panthers

Jackson's rookie season was 2020, when teams were allowed unlimited elevations due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jackson was elevated eight times that season, six during the regular season and twice in the postseason. Each elevation was a chance to prove what he could do in the league, posting 25 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery that season. Each demotion back to the practice squad was a reminder of what can happen in the NFL.

Eventually, Jackson built calluses that he knows have carried him to this point.

"I know the way things go, like there's a lot of things you can't control in this league. And you have to be willing to accept that, and the easier you accept that, I feel like the longer you'll play because you accept roles and you accept actions and you don't take everything to heart," Jackson said.

His best season came in 2022 when he nabbed two interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 57 tackles. As he stared down his first offseason as a free agent, Jackson wasn't sure what to expect. He talked to several teams, but the more he heard from the Panthers, the more he felt valued.

"Just to be wanted in this league, that's something on its own," Jackson shared. "Because a lot of guys, they just fall short or don't get another opportunity. And sometimes they can't even control that. So just the fact that they wanted me here and want me to play here and bring whatever value I can, that's big for me."

Dane Jackson spent his life trying to keep up with those that were older and stronger. Once he caught them, he kept running, bringing him here to Charlotte.