Panthers extend defensive tackle Derrick Brown

"He's had a heck of a year," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said of Brown's performance. "He's been so disruptive. I don't think it's arguably — I think he's been the best run defender in the NFL this year. He's done a heck of a job rushing the quarterback and creating pressures, the interception, the batted balls. There's been so much production. The leadership. He's been instrumental in everything that we've done."

The 2020 first-round pick also did while rarely coming off the field. He finished the year playing 940 snaps (89 percent of the team total), and only played fewer than 80 percent of the team's snaps in two games all season (both hot-weather games early in the season, at home against Minnesota, and at Miami). After the bye in Week 7, he played at least 85 percent of the snaps in every game, and played every snap in the December win against Atlanta.

"He plays hard," Evero said. "I mean, and I've said it before, but probably the most impressive thing that he does for a man that big, 340-plus pounds, to run down the field, play hard every down. He's making plays 40 yards down the field.

"He's really, he's a heck of a player. What you see in him is just continued growth and maturation and learning the NFL game, understanding, not only using his physical ability, but also all the nuances of the game that come with experience, and all of that is just playing out. . . . Even before I took this job, I knew what a player he was and his reputation in the league is a guy that is hard to block. That's been happening for a couple of years now."