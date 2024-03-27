Payton Wilson on being a top LB, Luke Kuechly and inspiring his North Carolina town

"I think every linebacker should try to be Luke Kuechly, considering he was literally the best to ever do it," Wilson stated. "Obviously, his career was shortened due to (concussions). But I think if he had had the longevity that other linebackers had, there would be no question of who is the best linebacker ever."

Kuechly has gone from hero to mentor for Wilson over the years, helping him navigate life off the field in hopes of making it to the NFL. But it's how Kuechly has helped him on the field that might best help Wilson achieve his dreams.

"I've talked to him about how he breaks down film, and we talked about that through the last few years, and just everything that he's told me is some of the reasons that I played the way that I did this year," Wilson said.

"He literally knows what plays coming and (other NFL players) say he knows 95 percent of the plays that are coming. And a lot of that is studying film but I think his instincts was the best I've ever seen. And it's just been awesome trying to mimic that and recreate that because like I said earlier, I think he's the best football player to every play."