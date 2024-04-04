For football scouts, DJ Burns is a huge "What if?"

With that size comes an obvious question about stamina. Burns averaged 24.8 minutes per game for the Wolfpack this year, but has upped that in the tournament, playing 28.5 minutes per game in the four NCAA games. That included 42 minutes in the overtime win against Oakland in the second round, so there's evidence of endurance.

Asked if that might translate into the 65 snaps of a three-hour NFL game, Kirksey said he didn't think it would be a problem.

"He's trained for basketball, right?" Kirksey said. "If he trained to be a football player, he's exploding for 5 yards and then depending on how a play ends up, he could be traveling a good 20 to 25 yards. I think conditioning-wise he'd be fine. I think it would be an easy transition for him."

Of course, the other key part of this is whether that transition is anything Burns is interested in. During an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN Tuesday night, Burns smiled (he's always smiling) and said he wasn't thinking about that right now.