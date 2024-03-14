 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

Mar 14, 2024 at 06:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DJ Wonnum
Paul Sancya/AP

CHARLOTTE — DJ Wonnum got to the end zone in Bank of America Stadium last year, now he gets to see the whole building.

The team agreed to terms with the former Vikings outside linebacker on Thursday, bringing in a player with local ties and pass-rush credentials.

Wonnum had 8.0 sacks last year, and also a touchdown when he returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown in Minnesota's win here last October.

DJ Wonnum
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

That kind of impact is what the Panthers are looking for at outside linebacker, and Wonnum has provided.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Wonnum has 23.0 sacks in four seasons. The former South Carolina product was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020.

They've looked at some other options at the position (with vists reported for Chase Young and Jadeveon Clowney), but Wonnum becomes the first addition at a position of need.

PHOTOS: Best of DJ Wonnum through the years

View action shots of the outside linebacker throughout his NFL career.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) prepares to rush against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) prepares to rush against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport (73) in action against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 25

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport (73) in action against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) in action against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
3 / 25

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) in action against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the third quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
4 / 25

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the third quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) competes against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the second quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)
5 / 25

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) competes against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) in the second quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
6 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) as Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) as Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action against Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action against Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) warms up before of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
10 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) warms up before of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 07, 2021 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
11 / 25

Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 07, 2021 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
12 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
13 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
14 / 25

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
16 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 06, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
17 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 06, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
18 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in action against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum attacks against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
20 / 25

Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum attacks against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) rushes during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
22 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) rushes during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) runs up field during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
23 / 25

Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) runs up field during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter, left, and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
24 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter, left, and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
25 / 25

Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) moves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
news

Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

The veteran came in last year and stabilized the nickel role, and added experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The speedy receiver and returner will spend another year in Charlotte, after agreeing to terms to come back Tuesday night.
news

Reports: Panthers add Seahawks guard Damien Lewis

The move for another big guard helps underscore the commitment to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Reports: Brian Burns traded to Giants for draft picks

The Panthers will reportedly receive a second-round and a fifth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for the franchise-tagged pass-rusher.
news

Reports: Panthers agree to terms with guard Robert Hunt

The massive Dolphins guard will reportedly sign a five-year deal, to help stabilize the middle of the line in front of quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

The veteran long snapper, who has played more games than anyone in Panthers franchise history, is back for another season.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
Advertising