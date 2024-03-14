Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

CHARLOTTE — DJ Wonnum got to the end zone in Bank of America Stadium last year, now he gets to see the whole building.
The team agreed to terms with the former Vikings outside linebacker on Thursday, bringing in a player with local ties and pass-rush credentials.
Wonnum had 8.0 sacks last year, and also a touchdown when he returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown in Minnesota's win here last October.
That kind of impact is what the Panthers are looking for at outside linebacker, and Wonnum has provided.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Wonnum has 23.0 sacks in four seasons. The former South Carolina product was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020.
They've looked at some other options at the position (with vists reported for Chase Young and Jadeveon Clowney), but Wonnum becomes the first addition at a position of need.
View action shots of the outside linebacker throughout his NFL career.