Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers stepped into the new league year Wednesday, completing a pair of trades that point to the future.

The team acquired Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson to give quarterback Bryce Young a reliable target and a player who has shown the ability to get open and make plays.

The Panthers sent cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick (178th overall) to the Steelers for Johnson and a seventh-round pick (240th), giving the Panthers a legitimate receiver with Pro Bowl credentials.

In an earlier deal, they also sent outside linebacker Brian Burns and a fifth-round pick (166th overall) to the Giants in exchange for a second-rounder (39th), a higher fifth-rounder (141st), and a 2025 fifth-rounder. That adds to the draft inventory they have, as they now have a pair of picks in the top 40 (33rd and 39th).