Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:58 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Diontae Johnson
Brynn Anderson/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers stepped into the new league year Wednesday, completing a pair of trades that point to the future.

The team acquired Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson to give quarterback Bryce Young a reliable target and a player who has shown the ability to get open and make plays.

The Panthers sent cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick (178th overall) to the Steelers for Johnson and a seventh-round pick (240th), giving the Panthers a legitimate receiver with Pro Bowl credentials.

In an earlier deal, they also sent outside linebacker Brian Burns and a fifth-round pick (166th overall) to the Giants in exchange for a second-rounder (39th), a higher fifth-rounder (141st), and a 2025 fifth-rounder. That adds to the draft inventory they have, as they now have a pair of picks in the top 40 (33rd and 39th).

However, the deal for Johnson should provide an immediate impact.

Diontae Johnson
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

Johnson's caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons with the Steelers, the kind of experience and productivity they needed. The Panthers needed a proven target with a young group behind Adam Thielen, including Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and others.

Johnson had 51 catches for 717 yards last season, upping his yards per catch average to 14.1 (he's a career 11.2 per catch).

But he caught at least 85 passes each of the previous three years. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after his 107-catch, 1,161-yard season.

He has one year left on his existing contract.

Brian Burns, Donte Jackson
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

Jackson, a former team captain and the team's second-round pick in 2018, had 14 interceptions in six seasons here (tied with Doug Evans and Richard Marshall for fifth on the team's all-time list).

He didn't have a pick last year, but he played in 16 games for a team hit heavily by injuries at the position. He missed the second half of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles.

By moving Burns, the Panthers created $24 million in immediate cap room, which helped create space for their early splurge in free agency.

Burns, the team's 2019 first-rounder, had 46.0 sacks in five seasons and went to two Pro Bowls.

With the two trades, the Panthers have a total of seven picks in the 2024 draft, including the 33rd, 39th, 65th, 101st, 141st, 142nd, and 240th.

