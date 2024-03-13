Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers welcomed a quintet of new players on Wednesday at the start of the league year. The club announced they have officially agreed to terms with five free agents: Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, A'Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell and Dane Jackson.
They represent the first big moves the franchise is making under new general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.
Hunt, 6-foot-6, 330-pound, was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Lewis was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2020 out of LSU, meaning he has experience with Canales. The 6-foot-2, 327-pounder started 61 games over four seasons for the Seahawks.
The 28-year-old Robinson entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions in 2016, and has appeared in 110 games, with 74 starts.
Jewell has spent the past six seasons with Denver (giving him background with Ejiro Evero), during which time the 6-foot-2, 236-pound linebacker has accumulated 453 tackles (averaging 75.5 a season), seven fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his 78 game appearances.
Jackson started 28 games in four seasons with the Bills, pulling in three interceptions and a fumble recovery. His best individual season was 2022, when he started 14 games and had two picks.
With the start of the league year, the Panthers can now bring free agents into the building for physicals.
All five free agents are expected to be key contributors and likely starters this season. Hunt and Lewis will take over starting guard spots on the offensive line, with Hunt on the right side and Lewis on the left. With the signings, Austin Corbettis expected to move to center. The offensive line, specifically the interior, was a huge offseason focus for the Panthers, in an effort to provide more protection for second year quarterback Bryce Young.
"I think it's pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year," Morgan said at the NFL Combine in February. "We've got to get better in that area, and we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."
Robinson will play on the defensive line alongside Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle, providing a force with a proven track record of breaking into the backfield, as well as pass breakups. Robinson will become the veteran in the unit as soon as he enters the locker room.
Jewell will help replace some of the void left by Frankie Luvu, who is now a member of the Washington Commanders after joining them in free agency.
Jackson has long been a guy that Morgan was familiar with. Morgan was with the Bills in 2020 as Director of Player Personnel when Buffalo drafted Jackson in the seventh round. Jackson will now come to Carolina as a possible starter in a unit that no longer has veteran Donte Jackson.
The five new faces will arrive in Charlotte over the course of the week and the coming weekend, kickstarting a new era in Carolina.