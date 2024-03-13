Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

With the start of the league year, the Panthers can now bring free agents into the building for physicals.

All five free agents are expected to be key contributors and likely starters this season. Hunt and Lewis will take over starting guard spots on the offensive line, with Hunt on the right side and Lewis on the left. With the signings, Austin Corbettis expected to move to center. The offensive line, specifically the interior, was a huge offseason focus for the Panthers, in an effort to provide more protection for second year quarterback Bryce Young.

"I think it's pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year," Morgan said at the NFL Combine in February. "We've got to get better in that area, and we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."

Robinson will play on the defensive line alongside Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle, providing a force with a proven track record of breaking into the backfield, as well as pass breakups. Robinson will become the veteran in the unit as soon as he enters the locker room.

Jewell will help replace some of the void left by Frankie Luvu, who is now a member of the Washington Commanders after joining them in free agency.

Jackson has long been a guy that Morgan was familiar with. Morgan was with the Bills in 2020 as Director of Player Personnel when Buffalo drafted Jackson in the seventh round. Jackson will now come to Carolina as a possible starter in a unit that no longer has veteran Donte Jackson.