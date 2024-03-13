 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Mar 12, 2024 at 09:32 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the team announced Tuesday.

This keeps the receiver in Charlotte, where he played last season, and allows him to stay with the same team for a second year in a row, the first such time in his young career.

Smith-Marsette first entered the league in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Panthers from Kansas City last preseason. As the season progressed, Smith-Marsette received more and more snaps, pulling in all eight of his receptions (for 51 yards) in the final seven games. Coaches began using Smith-Marsette's speed out of the backfield as well, handing off the ball for eight rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown was the second of Smith-Marsette's career with the Panthers. His first was during the Thursday night game versus his former team, the Bears, when Smith-Marsette returned a punt 79-yards for a score.

The New Jersey native and Iowa product made it abundantly clear at the end of the Panthers season that he wanted to return to Carolina. The opportunity to play with Bryce Young as the young quarterback grows was too good to pass up, according to Smith-Marsette.

"I want to be here because first of all, the impact Bryce has on the game, the talent you see, the flashes he showed, it's like, you don't really get that a lot of places," Smith-Marsette shared in early January. "So, it's a lot of moving parts with quarterback play and stuff like that. That's the capabilities he has, and I just want to be a part of that. I feel like I connect with him on the field. He sees what I see. I see what he sees. And it's just like, we always seem to hit.

"There's so many moving pieces, different players that quarterbacks play with and stuff like that. So I would say it's kind of hard to just instantly come in and connect and then be on the same page all the time. (But) I definitely feel like what we have right now is building, and it's only gonna get stronger, and I just want to be somebody that he can depend on and be somebody when he goes out there, he knows, 'I know what I'm gonna get out of Smith-Marsette.'"

In addition to what he began to add as a receiver, Smith-Marsette provides the Panthers with a top-10 punt returner. He brought 37 punts last season for 322 yards (averaging 8.7 per return) with the touchdown.

Whether as a returner, receiver, or shifty slot option, Smith-Marsette felt at the end of the 2023 season, he'd finally been given a chance to prove himself. Now, he'll get a chance to build on his season.

Said Smith-Marsette in January: "I just haven't had a place that really wanted me. Being here, it just feels like, now that I'm given the opportunity, it's just like, 'this kid can really play.' I feel like I can stick here."

PHOTOS: Best of Ihmir Smith-Marsette from 2023

View photos of the Panthers wideout from his first season in Carolina.

231109 Panthers at Bears Game Action CSW-199
1 / 18
231224 Game Action vs Packers_MD-205
2 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240107 WK 18 vs. Buccaneers-0696
3 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Buccaneers-0784
4 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231231 WK 17 @ Jaguars-0905
5 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240107 WK 18 vs. Buccaneers-0778
6 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Buccaneers-0272
7 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231224 Panthers vs Packers Game Action CSW-361
8 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Panthers vs Falcons Game Action CSW-156
9 / 18
Carolina Panthers
231217 Panthers vs Falcons Game Action CSW-097
10 / 18
231224 Panthers vs Packers Game Action CSW-357
11 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231109 WK 10 @ Bears_Game Action-078
12 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240104 WK 18 Practice 2-155
13 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231224 Panthers vs Packers Game Action CSW-324
14 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240104 WK 18 Practice 2-067
15 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240107 WK 18 vs. Buccaneers-1147
16 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240107 Intros vs. Tampa Bay vs. Buccaneers-131
17 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231217 Panthers vs Falcons Game Action CSW-093
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

He has ties to the current staff, and helps fill a void in the secondary created by the reported trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
news

Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

The veteran came in last year and stabilized the nickel role, and added experience to a young secondary.
news

Reports: Panthers trade for Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson

The Panthers have reportedly agreed to the terms of a trade with the Steelers, sending cornerback Donte Jackson to Pittsburgh.
news

Report: Panthers to add Broncos LB Josey Jewell

The Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with Josey Jewell, a linebacker from the Denver Broncos, who has started 58 games the last six years. 
news

Reports: Panthers agree with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson has played for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero before, and adds another solid presence to the defensive line.
news

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

The veteran long snapper, who has played more games than anyone in Panthers franchise history, is back for another season.
news

Complete list of Panthers 2024 free agents

The Panthers have some key decisions to make in the coming months on their own free agents, including Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, among others.
Advertising