Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

"I want to be here because first of all, the impact Bryce has on the game, the talent you see, the flashes he showed, it's like, you don't really get that a lot of places," Smith-Marsette shared in early January. "So, it's a lot of moving parts with quarterback play and stuff like that. That's the capabilities he has, and I just want to be a part of that. I feel like I connect with him on the field. He sees what I see. I see what he sees. And it's just like, we always seem to hit.

"There's so many moving pieces, different players that quarterbacks play with and stuff like that. So I would say it's kind of hard to just instantly come in and connect and then be on the same page all the time. (But) I definitely feel like what we have right now is building, and it's only gonna get stronger, and I just want to be somebody that he can depend on and be somebody when he goes out there, he knows, 'I know what I'm gonna get out of Smith-Marsette.'"

In addition to what he began to add as a receiver, Smith-Marsette provides the Panthers with a top-10 punt returner. He brought 37 punts last season for 322 yards (averaging 8.7 per return) with the touchdown.

Whether as a returner, receiver, or shifty slot option, Smith-Marsette felt at the end of the 2023 season, he'd finally been given a chance to prove himself. Now, he'll get a chance to build on his season.