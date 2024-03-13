Panthers release three players at start of league year

CHARLOTTE — With the beginning of the new league year and a new chapter for the Panthers, the team released three players on Wednesday with the start of the new league year.
The list is topped by former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and center Bradley Bozeman.
The team also released safety Vonn Bell and tight end Hayden Hurst.
The 29-year-old Bozeman, honored for his community efforts last year, quickly became embedded in Charlotte through his off-field work.
On the field, he was part of a physical running game that became a personality in the second half of 2022. Last year, he played every snap between a revolving door of guards (seven on the left and eight on the right), but the entire offense struggled.
The Panthers doubled up on offensive linemen early in free agency, agreeing to terms with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Their arrivals likely push Austin Corbett to center, a position he's played before.
The 29-year-old Bell spent one year here, playing in 13 games. The veteran safety had spent his first seven years with the Saints and Bengals. He had an interception and two passes defensed last year.
His departure leaves Xavier Woods as a returning starter, with Alex Cook and Jammie Robinson also on the roster.
The 30-year-old Hurst also spent one season here but spent the second half of the year on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion in Chicago. He caught 18 passes for 184 yards in the nine games he played, with one touchdown.
