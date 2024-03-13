 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers release three players at start of league year

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:34 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — With the beginning of the new league year and a new chapter for the Panthers, the team released three players on Wednesday with the start of the new league year.

The list is topped by former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and center Bradley Bozeman. 

The team also released safety Vonn Bell and tight end Hayden Hurst.

The 29-year-old Bozeman, honored for his community efforts last year, quickly became embedded in Charlotte through his off-field work.

On the field, he was part of a physical running game that became a personality in the second half of 2022. Last year, he played every snap between a revolving door of guards (seven on the left and eight on the right), but the entire offense struggled.

The Panthers doubled up on offensive linemen early in free agency, agreeing to terms with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Their arrivals likely push Austin Corbett to center, a position he's played before.

The 29-year-old Bell spent one year here, playing in 13 games. The veteran safety had spent his first seven years with the Saints and Bengals. He had an interception and two passes defensed last year.

His departure leaves Xavier Woods as a returning starter, with Alex Cook and Jammie Robinson also on the roster.

The 30-year-old Hurst also spent one season here but spent the second half of the year on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion in Chicago. He caught 18 passes for 184 yards in the nine games he played, with one touchdown.

news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
news

Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

The veteran came in last year and stabilized the nickel role, and added experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The speedy receiver and returner will spend another year in Charlotte, after agreeing to terms to come back Tuesday night.
news

Reports: Panthers add Seahawks guard Damien Lewis

The move for another big guard helps underscore the commitment to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Reports: Brian Burns traded to Giants for draft picks

The Panthers will reportedly receive a second-round and a fifth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for the franchise-tagged pass-rusher.
news

Reports: Panthers agree to terms with guard Robert Hunt

The massive Dolphins guard will reportedly sign a five-year deal, to help stabilize the middle of the line in front of quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

The veteran long snapper, who has played more games than anyone in Panthers franchise history, is back for another season.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
