Complete list of Panthers 2024 free agents

CHARLOTTE — At the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Panthers now have 21 players eligible for unrestricted free agency.

That group includes two of the team's top defensive players in Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, and some key special teams players, including Sam Franklin Jr. and JJ Jansen.

The franchise tag exists as a possibility for Burns, while the Panthers will have significant cap room this offseason to work on needs across the roster, particularly on offense.

Here's a look at the complete list of players whose contracts expire after the season:

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (21)

T David Sharpe

G Gabe Jackson

G Justin McCray

WR DJ Chark

WR Laviska Shenault

DE Deshawn Williams

DE Henry Anderson

DE Chris Wormley

OLB Brian Burns

OLB Marquis Haynes

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

LB Frankie Luvu

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

LB Deion Jones

LB Tae Davis

CB C.J. Henderson

CB Troy Hill

CB Shaquill Griffin

S Jeremy Chinn

S Sam Franklin

LS JJ Jansen

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3)

TE Giovanni Ricci

TE Stephen Sullivan

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (3)

RB Raheem Blackshear

DE LaBryan Ray

DT Nick Thurman