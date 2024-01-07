Complete list of Panthers 2024 free agents

CHARLOTTE — At the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Panthers now have 21 players eligible for unrestricted free agency.
That group includes two of the team's top defensive players in Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, and some key special teams players, including Sam Franklin Jr. and JJ Jansen.
The franchise tag exists as a possibility for Burns, while the Panthers will have significant cap room this offseason to work on needs across the roster, particularly on offense.
Here's a look at the complete list of players whose contracts expire after the season:
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (21)
T David Sharpe
G Gabe Jackson
G Justin McCray
WR DJ Chark
WR Laviska Shenault
DE Deshawn Williams
DE Henry Anderson
DE Chris Wormley
OLB Brian Burns
OLB Marquis Haynes
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
LB Frankie Luvu
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
LB Deion Jones
LB Tae Davis
CB C.J. Henderson
CB Troy Hill
CB Shaquill Griffin
S Jeremy Chinn
S Sam Franklin
LS JJ Jansen
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3)
TE Giovanni Ricci
TE Stephen Sullivan
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (3)
RB Raheem Blackshear
DE LaBryan Ray
DT Nick Thurman
* Players become unrestricted free agents if they have four or more accrued seasons when their contract expires. Restricted free agents have three accrued seasons, and exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. The Panthers can tender a contract and then match any offer made by another team to their restricted free agents, while exclusive rights free agents will either be offered and accept a contract from the Panthers or not be offered a contract and become a free agent.
