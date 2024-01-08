Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

Jan 08, 2024 at 03:49 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
2024Signings_Wide

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers signed 14 players to deals for the 2024 season, including three key backups and 11 members of last season's practice squad.

The team signed tight end Stephen Sullivan and defensive linemen LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman to one-year extensions.

Sullivan was set to be a restricted free agent, and Ray and Thurman were exclusive rights free agents (who could only negotiate with the team). 

Sullivan caught 12 passes for 125 yards this season, showing some promise as a receiving threat, while Ray and Thurman became integral rotational players on the line for a defense that finished fourth in the league in yards allowed.

The Panthers also signed 11 members of the practice squad to future deals, including veteran running back Tarik Cohen, who was attempting a comeback before he ended up on injured reserve here. Cohen, once one of the most dynamic returners in the game, hadn't played since 2019 because of injuries. 

They also brought back running backs Mike Boone and Spencer Brown, wide receivers Jalen Camp and Cam Sims, tight ends Jordan Matthews and Chris Pierce, offensive tackle Badara Traore, defensive end Raequan Williams, and cornerbacks AJ Parker and Lamar Jackson.

