Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

CHARLOTTE -- The difficulty in transitioning from college to the NFL can manifest itself in numerous ways. From the field, to the weight room to practice standards, the changes can result in culture shock for some. One of the oft forgotten but most impactful changes though, can simply be the amount of people involved in the day-to-day. In college, the head coach rules all, and his voice is typically the only voice that players hear, through literal or proxy methods.

In the NFL, those voices are coming from everywhere. It can create a cacophony that is deafening. Hayden Hurst is worried that happened to Bryce Young this year.

"I think there's just too many opinions and you're kind of looking for the right answer from everybody. Too much input, which sucks for Bryce," Hurst said on Monday. "I think he kind of had a lot of people in his ear telling him one thing.

"When you're a 21-year-old kid, you think that is gonna be consistent in the NFL. And unfortunately for him, I think maybe he was listening too many people. So it'll be a good off season for him, again, just to kind of get back to his roots."

Young, holding court at his own locker during clean-out day, didn't dispute the idea of there being a lot of voices, but he was quick to point out, the onslaught of input doesn't mean it was too much.

"I feel like that's always a part of, it's a part of the position," Young said. "Everyone wants to help. That's the thing, everyone's involved, everyone's invested and I don't feel like it was too much.

To Hurst's point, number one overall picks, like Young, are typically surrounded by an army of those taking on responsibility for their maturation. From head coaches to quarterback coaches, teammates and alumni, to assistants and specialists and front office evaluators whose reputation might be on said pick, everyone is in the room. As Hurst went on to say, so many people want to be in on the ground floor and say they shaped a quarterback.

Sometimes though, the only voice that matters, is the one from the quarterback himself.

"The kid won the Heisman trophy, he's pretty good. He's the first overall pick. He's pretty good," Hurst said of Young. "So that's kind of what I told him the other day. Go home to wherever you need to go to and just tear it all down, man. Go back to where you were at Alabama, that kid, that confident kid and just go back to your roots."

Whether the number of voices surrounding Young in stereo are too much or not, is really only for him to decide. After a year on the job, he's at least become more accustomed to the noise though. That's part of being a quarterback in the NFL, Young maintains, and his job is to learn how to best listen.