Tarik Cohen returns to football where he says he's "supposed to be" 

But Cohen had tough conversations with his agent, feeling like the future may not be so bright after that Achilles injury. When he couldn't get ready to come back fully before this year's draft, Cohen thought it might be the last straw.

"Mentally, I see myself as a strong person, a disciplined person," he said. "When I couldn't get back before the draft, I sat down with my agent. I was like, 'You know, I think I'm going to call it quits. If you think now's the best time to get back, and I can't do it now, I'm going to just call it quits.'"

Cohen didn't arrive at that decision permanently, though. Recently, while running around in the backyard with his son, Carter, who will be 2 years old on Christmas, he noticed that he felt like his "old self."

He called his agent and said, specifically, "Call Carolina and see if they can use me. If they can, I'm ready. I'll be ready."

Carolina called him in for a workout Tuesday, and Tabor was among the group impressed with what he saw.

And above all else, Tabor was impressed with how he came back. He saw Cohen through the first injury, and he has seen his potential up close in Chicago.