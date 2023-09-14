Opening up the offense is a multi-step process

"I mean, obviously DJ has been a big part of what we've been building so far, and was highly effective for us through all of Phase One, Phase Two, Phase Three and OTAs and obviously the training camp as well, but we'll see how that goes," Brown said. "We'll still have a healthy rotation in general with all our wideouts.

"I think we have great versatility, in our receiver room overall. So yes, he (Chark) does bring something different to the table, but every guy we have that's going to be on the grass, brings something different to the table, which we're all excited about."

Again, if they can't get the safety from squatting on shorts routes in the box, they won't be able to run the way they did in Atlanta either (154 yards, with 4.8 per rush that's greater than the average per pass attempt), so getting the problem fixed is important.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton said those motions and formations can also be helpful in working against the leverage the defense is trying to play. And he also knows from playing with Bates for two seasons in Cincinnati that even the best safeties are still susceptible to the same things.

"I think the best way to get him back up is to beat him deep, right?" Dalton said. "And if you can do that, that clears everything. I mean, that helps (﻿Miles Sanders﻿), that helps Bryce. . . .