Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Short report

Sep 14, 2023 at 03:34 PM
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only have three players on the injury report at all heading into Week 2, and only one missing practice.

They knew cornerback Jaycee Horn would be out with the hamstring injury, which will cost him "an extended period of time," according to head coach Frank Reich.

But the only other entries at all are wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. and right tackle Taylor Moton﻿, who were listed as a limited participants.

It was the second straight day of work for Chark, who was excited and yelling when he took the field on Thursday. He missed last week's game as he returned from a hamstring injury, but is optimistic about this week.

Moton (biceps) hasn't missed a game since he arrived in 2017, playing in 99 straight and starting 83 in a row.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the 53-man roster were out there and full participants.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

