Notebook: Ejiro Evero praises Derrick Brown's "special" effort 

The Panthers' defense wasn't on the field an overwhelming amount last week (52 snaps), but Brown played in all but two of them – giving him 96 percent of the playing time.

Evero said he wants the entire defensive front, including ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿ and ﻿DeShawn Williams﻿ in starting roles alongside Brown, and ﻿Nick Thurman﻿ and ﻿LaBryan Ray﻿ as backups, in a solid rotation as the season progresses.

It's beneficial for several reasons, both within the context of one game and looking ahead to the entire season.

"You always want to have some type of rotation," Evero said. "Obviously, our number one guys are going to play a little bit more. … (But you) give them the rest so they're at their best at the end of the game, and also so they can last through the season."

Evero said he liked how Brown created matchup issues for multiple players on an opposing offense.

Brown's the kind of guy they'll play on a guard, center, or even a tight end, Evero explained.

And that makes his effort even more of a critical aspect to building up their 3-4 front here.