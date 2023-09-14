Panthers sign cornerback Sam Webb

Sep 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth in the secondary after the injury to starter ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, signing cornerback Sam Webb off the Raiders practice squad.

The 25-year-old Webb made the Raiders last year as an undrafted rookie from Missouri Western, and played in all 17 games. He started three, and had 36 tackles, broke up three passes, and forced a fumble.

He was released at cuts to the initial 53-man roster this year (though he nearly scored on an interception in the preseason), and was brought back to the practice squad. He was at least nearby, as the Raiders were in West Virginia staying at the Greenbrier Resort prior to their game against the Bills this week.

The Panthers were short-handed there, as Horn is expected to miss what coach Frank Reich described as "an extended period of time" with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday in Atlanta.

They still have ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ and ﻿CJ Henderson﻿, along with ﻿Troy Hill﻿ and ﻿D'Shawn Jamison﻿, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said they were still sorting through their options there.

