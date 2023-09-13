Notebook: Bryce Young has "turned the page" to New Orleans

At the same time, Young and the offense didn't get it done, and the Falcons (specifically Jessie Bates III and his two interceptions) were able to pick him off twice – mistakes that cost a win in his first start.

"There's good stuff on film, just as a team and as a unit," he said. "For one reason or another, I don't think we executed when it was important. We didn't do all the things we wanted to, that we needed to do to win the game. So I think just tying everything together and executing is definitely going to be something that is an area of focus for me and the entire team."

Young said he's getting into the groove of a week-by-week NFL schedule, even if the New Orleans game is on Monday night because those months of waiting for Week 1 have already passed.

Now he's able to turn the page to another opponent much sooner.

"You have such a long build-up for your first game," Young said. "(The) first real game is something that, the moment you declare, it's not in the forefront of your mind, but it's another one of those milestones and boxes to check. It's the first thing that happens for months and months. …