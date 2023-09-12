Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Close win over the Titans

The Saints eked out a Week 1 win against the Titans behind a stronger second-half performance after failing to score a touchdown in the first two quarters.

Tennessee kept New Orleans' offense largely stifled in the first half, as the Saints put up 143 yards through 30 minutes. But the Saints' defense kept it competitive, intercepting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, blocking a Tennessee punt, and sacking Tannehill twice in the first half.

New Orleans cleaned up a number of miscues in the third and fourth quarters, scoring the game's only touchdown and keeping quarterback Derek Carr from taking any more sacks. (The Saints' offensive line allowed four sacks in the first half.)

They made big plays when they needed to, including the touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, a 41-yard completion to Shaheed on third down late in the game, and another third-down run from running back Jamaal Williams to seal a 16-15 victory over the Titans.