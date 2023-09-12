Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium for their home opener with a second-straight divisional foe this Monday.

Carolina (0-1) will play the New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. in Charlotte, taking on a second opponent from the NFC South after falling to the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday.

The Panthers are 28-29 all-time against the Saints, with a 14-14 record at home. Carolina beat New Orleans the last time they matched up at Bank of America Stadium in Sept. 2022.

Here's what to know about the Saints:

Close win over the Titans

The Saints eked out a Week 1 win against the Titans behind a stronger second-half performance after failing to score a touchdown in the first two quarters.

Tennessee kept New Orleans' offense largely stifled in the first half, as the Saints put up 143 yards through 30 minutes. But the Saints' defense kept it competitive, intercepting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, blocking a Tennessee punt, and sacking Tannehill twice in the first half.

New Orleans cleaned up a number of miscues in the third and fourth quarters, scoring the game's only touchdown and keeping quarterback Derek Carr from taking any more sacks. (The Saints' offensive line allowed four sacks in the first half.)

They made big plays when they needed to, including the touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, a 41-yard completion to Shaheed on third down late in the game, and another third-down run from running back Jamaal Williams to seal a 16-15 victory over the Titans.

"I think early on in the game ... I don't know we did as good a job as we needed to, in terms of getting protection for (Derek Carr)," New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen said in an article posted on the Saints' website. "Once we kind of settled that in a little more, I thought you saw in the second half a little bit more effectiveness in the passing game. We felt like there might be some opportunities downfield."

New faces added on offense

The Saints acquired Carr, the former Raider, from free agency in the offseason, and he gradually built up in his New Orleans debut last week.

Carr threw the game's lone touchdown, a 19-yard pass to Shaheed, and finished his day going 23-for-33 with 305 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was sacked four times in the first half, though, as the Saints' offensive line took time to settle in against Tennessee.

The Saints brought in Williams after he posted a strong year with the Lions in 2022, hauling in a career-high 17 touchdowns on 1,066 rushing yards for the season. He ran the ball for 45 yards on 18 attempts against Tennessee, totaling just 2.5 yards per attempt in Week 1, but he came up with a late 11-yard rush on third down that helped New Orleans win the close matchup.

Second-year receiver Chris Olave showed he'll be a passing game threat once again this season, leading the way for wideouts with 112 yards on eight catches. Shaheed was close behind with 89 yards on five receptions.

Marshon Lattimore
Tyler Kaufman/AP

Strong defense in Week 1

The Saints' defense played a starring role against Tennessee, coming up with three interceptions between cornerback Marshon Lattimore, cornerback Paulson Adebo, and safety Marcus Maye.

They also never allowed Tennessee to reach the end zone, as they produced three red zone stops that ended with the Titans putting up just five field goals Sunday.

The Titans put up 285 yards of total offense against the Saints and converted just 2-of-12 on third down.

"Our defense is something special," Lattimore said in an article posted to the Saints' website. "We've just got to keep growing, keep showing everybody we're one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, in the league."

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-739
1 / 64
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8520
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
191124caratno_3647 (1)
3 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 64

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
7 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
NOvsCAR732
8 / 64
Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 64

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6072
11 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
12 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR324
13 / 64
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR490
20 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9308
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
_W7I1096
25 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 64

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsNOmmr07
32 / 64
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Chris Martinez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNO29
35 / 64
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
38 / 64

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
1D3_8715
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
42 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
49 / 64

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
51 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
1D3_7754
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
53 / 64

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
54 / 64

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

E_1D3_8472
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

E_MK2_4930
57 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6515
58 / 64
E_MK3_5979
59 / 64
E_MK3_6228
60 / 64
E_MK2_4943
61 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5964
62 / 64
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-657
63 / 64
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-505
64 / 64
Carolina Panthers
