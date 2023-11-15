Know Your Foe: Dallas Cowboys

Nov 14, 2023 at 08:32 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
KnowYourFoe_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are back in the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The 1:00 p.m. EST matchup pits Carolina (1-8), coming off a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, against the travels to face 6-3 Cowboys, who are riding high on the horse after a 49-17 drubbing of the New York Giants. The game is set to air on FOX.

The Panthers are 3-10 all-time against the Cowboys in the regular season. The Panthers lost their last matchup against Dallas 36-28 on October 3, 2021. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Cowboys:

Related Links

Dak Prescott
AP

Explosive Offense

With quarterback Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys' offense was relentless in Gotham. Prescott accounted for four touchdowns (rushing for one) and completed 25 of 35 attempts for 404 yards, his third consecutive game topping the 300-yard mark.

CeeDee Lamb left the contest saying, "I'm the top receiver," and backed it up by grabbing 11 balls for 151 yards and a score, including a spectacular one-handed sideline catch for a 30-yard gain. Lamb's fellow wideout, Brandin Cooks, also had a huge day, with nine catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

You've also got to watch out for the Dallas rushing attack, featuring Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. That duo combined for 134 yards, and while Dowdle is generally not their lead back, he is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry on the season.

All told, this unit is fourth in the NFL with an average of 379.1 total yards per game and is the only team with three 40-point games this season.

Micah Parsons
AP

Relentless Rush

The Cowboys' defense is second in the league in passing net yards per game (166.0). A big part of that is pressure from linebacker Micah Parsons and Co.

Parsons' 53 pressures are second in the NFL and has pressured quarterbacks on 19.9% of his rushes. He also leads the NFL in pass rush win rate (33.6%), which occurs when a defender beats his block in less than 2.5 seconds.  

The Penn State product (7.5 sacks on the year) is aided by defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (4.5) and DeMaarcus Lawrence (3.0).

Against the run, Dallas is middle of the pack, as they're 15th in the league allowing 109.1 yards per game, but they're also the only team this season to not allow a 100-yard rusher, 100-yard receiver or 300-yard passer.

Special Teamer

Brandon Aubrey, who spent his collegiate athletic career as a soccer player at Notre Dame, is making an immediate impact as a rookie. After kicking two seasons for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions, he came to the Cowboys and hit all 19 of his field goal attempts, setting an NFL record for the most field goals made without a miss to start a career. 

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October also has 58- and 55-yard field goals under his belt and leads the league with 53 touchbacks.

Best of Panthers vs. Cowboys

View the top picks from photos of Panthers vs. Cowboys by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez.

2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 3113
1 / 13
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1888
2 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1289_1
3 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 2361
4 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 2860
5 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1180
6 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL pregame 0666
7 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 0024
8 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 2550_1
9 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL pregame 0630
10 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL pregame 0495
11 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL pregame 0834
12 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1340
13 / 13
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Chicago Bears

The Panthers travel to face the Bears on Thursday. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts

The Panthers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Houston Texans

The Panthers host the Houston Texans in Week 8. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

The Panthers travel in Week 6 to face the Miami Dolphins. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

The Panthers are on the road in Week 5 to take on the Detroit Lions. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Minnesota Vikings

The Panthers are back home in Week 4 to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers are heading west in Week 3 to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers return home in Week 2 for a Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers are on the road to Atlanta for Week 1, meeting with the Falcons to start the season this Sunday. 
news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers travel to face the Saints this Sunday as New Orleans is on a three-game winning streak to close the season. 
news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay for a New Year's Day matchup with NFC South and playoff hopes on the line this Sunday. 
Advertising