Know Your Foe: Dallas Cowboys

Explosive Offense

With quarterback Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys' offense was relentless in Gotham. Prescott accounted for four touchdowns (rushing for one) and completed 25 of 35 attempts for 404 yards, his third consecutive game topping the 300-yard mark.

CeeDee Lamb left the contest saying, "I'm the top receiver," and backed it up by grabbing 11 balls for 151 yards and a score, including a spectacular one-handed sideline catch for a 30-yard gain. Lamb's fellow wideout, Brandin Cooks, also had a huge day, with nine catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

You've also got to watch out for the Dallas rushing attack, featuring Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. That duo combined for 134 yards, and while Dowdle is generally not their lead back, he is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry on the season.