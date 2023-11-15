Know Your Foe: Dallas Cowboys

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are back in the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys.
The 1:00 p.m. EST matchup pits Carolina (1-8), coming off a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, against the travels to face 6-3 Cowboys, who are riding high on the horse after a 49-17 drubbing of the New York Giants. The game is set to air on FOX.
The Panthers are 3-10 all-time against the Cowboys in the regular season. The Panthers lost their last matchup against Dallas 36-28 on October 3, 2021. More on the series history can be found here.
Here's what to know about the Cowboys:
Explosive Offense
With quarterback Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys' offense was relentless in Gotham. Prescott accounted for four touchdowns (rushing for one) and completed 25 of 35 attempts for 404 yards, his third consecutive game topping the 300-yard mark.
CeeDee Lamb left the contest saying, "I'm the top receiver," and backed it up by grabbing 11 balls for 151 yards and a score, including a spectacular one-handed sideline catch for a 30-yard gain. Lamb's fellow wideout, Brandin Cooks, also had a huge day, with nine catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.
You've also got to watch out for the Dallas rushing attack, featuring Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. That duo combined for 134 yards, and while Dowdle is generally not their lead back, he is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry on the season.
All told, this unit is fourth in the NFL with an average of 379.1 total yards per game and is the only team with three 40-point games this season.
Relentless Rush
The Cowboys' defense is second in the league in passing net yards per game (166.0). A big part of that is pressure from linebacker Micah Parsons and Co.
Parsons' 53 pressures are second in the NFL and has pressured quarterbacks on 19.9% of his rushes. He also leads the NFL in pass rush win rate (33.6%), which occurs when a defender beats his block in less than 2.5 seconds.
The Penn State product (7.5 sacks on the year) is aided by defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (4.5) and DeMaarcus Lawrence (3.0).
Against the run, Dallas is middle of the pack, as they're 15th in the league allowing 109.1 yards per game, but they're also the only team this season to not allow a 100-yard rusher, 100-yard receiver or 300-yard passer.
Special Teamer
Brandon Aubrey, who spent his collegiate athletic career as a soccer player at Notre Dame, is making an immediate impact as a rookie. After kicking two seasons for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions, he came to the Cowboys and hit all 19 of his field goal attempts, setting an NFL record for the most field goals made without a miss to start a career.
The NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October also has 58- and 55-yard field goals under his belt and leads the league with 53 touchbacks.
