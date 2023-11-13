Panthers release two to create roster spots

Nov 13, 2023 at 02:27 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jordan Matthews
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — After opening the door for a few players to return Monday, the Panthers cleared the roster spots they'd need to activate them later.

The Panthers terminated the contracts of safety Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews on Monday.

Both played roles on special teams in Thursday's game at Chicago, and for Matthews it was his first action since 2021, after tearing his ACL in camp last summer with the 49ers. The former Eagles wide receiver made the conversion to tight end.

The Panthers would need a couple of spots later in the week for cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas, who were designated to return from IR earlier today and went through Monday's walk-through.

PHOTOS: Fort Jackson Base Visit

View photos of the Panthers trip to Army base Fort Jackson, where roughly 50 percent of all United States soldiers complete their basic training.

231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-253
1 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-15
2 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-388
3 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-384
4 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-380
5 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-284
6 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-139
7 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-378
8 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-140
9 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-106
10 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-116
11 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-215
12 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-108
13 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-144
14 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-152
15 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-184
16 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-196
17 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-412
18 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-190
19 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-409
20 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-397
21 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-288
22 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-329
23 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-315
24 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-316
25 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-305
26 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-287
27 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-390
28 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-406
29 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-276
30 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-280
31 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-273
32 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-271
33 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-270
34 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-268
35 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-262
36 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-242
37 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-229
38 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-260
39 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-258
40 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-221
41 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231031 Fort Jackson Base Visit-257
42 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Frank Reich knows no matter the details, offense needs to improve

The Panthers head coach didn't commit to any specific changes heading into this week's game against Dallas, beyond knowing that none of them have reached the standard they expected.
news

Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas designated to return from IR

The Panthers are opening the window for the starting corner and the blocking tight end to rejoin practice, plus more roster moves on Monday.
news

Carolina Panthers and local, women-owned business Girl Tribe Co. launch capsule collection

Charlotte boutique to debut six NFL officially-licensed styles
news

My View: Living a dream

Israel Anta - 24- Army Veteran/Sports Photographer gives his view of his frames from Sunday.
news

Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he met with coaches this morning and talked about some big-picture issues.
news

Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Thursday against the Bears.
news

Defense again left in tough situation in loss

The Panthers played well again with a mixed bag of parts on defense, but it wasn't enough in the 16-13 loss in Chicago.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Bears.
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

The receiver's 79-yard punt return was the only touchdown of the night for the Panthers, the team's first since 2017, and something he hopes he can build on.
news

Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

The rookie quarterback struggled again Thursday in Chicago, throwing for just 185 yards on a night when the offense managed just a pair of field goals.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Panthers gain a season-low 213 yards in the road loss to the Bears, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.
Advertising