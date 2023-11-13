Panthers release two to create roster spots

CHARLOTTE — After opening the door for a few players to return Monday, the Panthers cleared the roster spots they'd need to activate them later.
The Panthers terminated the contracts of safety Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews on Monday.
Both played roles on special teams in Thursday's game at Chicago, and for Matthews it was his first action since 2021, after tearing his ACL in camp last summer with the 49ers. The former Eagles wide receiver made the conversion to tight end.
The Panthers would need a couple of spots later in the week for cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas, who were designated to return from IR earlier today and went through Monday's walk-through.
