Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas designated to return from IR

Nov 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continue to get healthier after their early season rash of injuries left them depleted.

The team designated cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas to return from injured reserve Monday.

That opens the 21-day window for them to practice, though they could be added back to the active roster at any time, including in time for this weekend's game against Dallas.

Horn suffered a hamstring injury in the opener, while Thomas has missed the last four games with a calf strain.

The Panthers have now used four of the eight total activations from IR they're allowed on the season.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan and outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. were previously designated to return.

Also Monday, they signed practice squad outside linebacker Eku Leota to the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie from Auburn had used up his three elevations from the practice squad already.

To fill the available practice squad slot, they signed veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe. He was here previously on the active roster and had played in two games.

Panthers at Bears | Game Action Gallery | November 9, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.

231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-113
1 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-108
2 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-134
3 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-107
4 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-104
5 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-117
6 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-120
7 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-124
8 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-149
9 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-143
10 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-148
11 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-147
12 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-159
13 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-156
14 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-163
15 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-167
16 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-161
17 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-158
18 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-155
19 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-154
20 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-178
21 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-181
22 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-175
23 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-182
24 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-180
25 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-185
26 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-190
27 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-192
28 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-193
29 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-201
30 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-199
31 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-210
32 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-200
33 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-202
34 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-209
35 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-207
36 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-203
37 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-204
38 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-285
39 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-327
40 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-325
41 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-300
42 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-302
43 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-323
44 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-289
45 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-272
46 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-264
47 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-283
48 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-295
49 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-312
50 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-316
51 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-318
52 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-321
53 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-279
54 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-307
55 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-330
56 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-269
57 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-271
58 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-329
59 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-313
60 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-292
61 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-303
62 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-320
63 / 63
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Frank Reich knows no matter the details, offense needs to improve

The Panthers head coach didn't commit to any specific changes heading into this week's game against Dallas, beyond knowing that none of them have reached the standard they expected.
news

Panthers release two to create roster spots

The team released safety Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews, opening spots they could use for Jaycee Horn and Ian Thomas later this week.
news

Carolina Panthers and local, women-owned business Girl Tribe Co. launch capsule collection

Charlotte boutique to debut six NFL officially-licensed styles
news

My View: Living a dream

Israel Anta - 24- Army Veteran/Sports Photographer gives his view of his frames from Sunday.
news

Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he met with coaches this morning and talked about some big-picture issues.
news

Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Thursday against the Bears.
news

Defense again left in tough situation in loss

The Panthers played well again with a mixed bag of parts on defense, but it wasn't enough in the 16-13 loss in Chicago.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Bears.
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

The receiver's 79-yard punt return was the only touchdown of the night for the Panthers, the team's first since 2017, and something he hopes he can build on.
news

Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

The rookie quarterback struggled again Thursday in Chicago, throwing for just 185 yards on a night when the offense managed just a pair of field goals.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Panthers gain a season-low 213 yards in the road loss to the Bears, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.
Advertising