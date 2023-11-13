Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continue to get healthier after their early season rash of injuries left them depleted.

The team designated cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas to return from injured reserve Monday.

That opens the 21-day window for them to practice, though they could be added back to the active roster at any time, including in time for this weekend's game against Dallas.

Horn suffered a hamstring injury in the opener, while Thomas has missed the last four games with a calf strain.

The Panthers have now used four of the eight total activations from IR they're allowed on the season.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan and outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. were previously designated to return.

Also Monday, they signed practice squad outside linebacker Eku Leota to the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie from Auburn had used up his three elevations from the practice squad already.